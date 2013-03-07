Canada suspends talks with Boeing over jet purchase
OTTAWA, June 1 The Canadian government has suspended talks with Boeing Co over the planned purchase of Super Hornet jets as a stopgap measure, an official said on Thursday.
March 7 Online retailer Ecommerce China Dang Dang Inc posted a 31 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by strong sales during the holiday season.
Net loss narrowed to 122.1 million yuan ($19.64 million) from a loss of 129.8 million yuan, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 31 percent to 1.61 billion yuan or $258.2 million.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 1 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is testing a program that allows store workers to deliver packages ordered on the store's website after they finish their shifts, as the retailer looks for ways to close the gap with rival Amazon.com Inc.