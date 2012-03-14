By Tansa Musa
| YAOUNDE, March 14
YAOUNDE, March 14 A land dispute that has
halted construction of Dangote Group's $115 million
cement plant in Cameroon will be resolved amicably and the
project completed on time, a government official said on
Wednesday.
Dangote started work on the 1.5 million tonnes-per-year
plant in the financial capital Douala in September with an eye
to finishing the project within 18 months, but construction was
halted after residents filed an injunction arguing the land
belonged to the ethnic Sawa people.
"The Prime Minister and the government are very keen that
the project should go on as planned, given the growing demand
for cement in the country," an aide to Prime Minister Philemon
Yang told Reuters, asking not to be named.
"So the Prime Minister has already held a meeting with the
Sawa chiefs and will be sending an official delegation of very
senior government personalities to the city one of these days so
that the problem can be solved amicably and construction work on
the plant site (is) completed as scheduled," he said.
"We cannot afford to miss this opportunity," he said, adding
talks would likely be held this week or early next week.
A spokesman for Dangote was not immediately available to
comment, though the company issued a statement in the national
register saying it was ready to renegotiate its accord and had
already shipped in heavy equipment from Germany.
Dangote, also facing opposition from residents fearing
pollution, said it was planning to use state-of-the-art
environmental technology on the site, held on a 30-year
renewable lease from from the government.
Cameroon currently has only one cement company, CIMENCAM,
with annual output of about 1 million tonnes.
But the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional
Development says annual demand in the country is about 4 million
tonnes, growing at about 8 percent per year.
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Will Waterman)