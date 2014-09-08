LAGOS, Sept 8 Investment Corp of Dubai (ICD),
the state fund which holds stakes in some of the emirate's top
firms, has agreed to buy a $300 million stake in top Nigerian
cement producer Dangote Cement, a spokesman for
Dangote said on Monday.
Carl Franklin, Dangote's head of investor relations, did not
give further details. Dangote's current market capitalisation is
about $23.7 billion, meaning ICD is taking a stake of about 1.3
percent.
Dangote, owned by Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, is
Nigeria's biggest company. It is expanding operations and plans
to roll out cement plants across Africa.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Additional reporting by Praveen
Menon in Dubai; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas
Auyezov)