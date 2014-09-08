* 243 mln Dangote Cement shares sold to ICD for $300
mln-brokers
* ICD diversifying portfolio into West Africa - analyst
* Dangote plans Africa expansion
(Adds details of share sale, analyst comment)
By Chijioke Ohuocha and Praveen Menon
LAGOS/DUBAI, Sept 8 Sovereign fund Investment
Corp of Dubai (ICD) has bought a 1.4 percent stake in Dangote
Cement, Nigeria's biggest company by market
capitalisation, for $300 million, a Dangote spokesman said on
Monday.
Dangote Cement spokesman Carl Franklin confirmed the sale,
but provided no further details.
Stockbrokers in Lagos told Reuters 243 million shares of
Dangote Cement were transferred to ICD, which holds stakes in
some of the emirate's top companies, at 200 naira each, a 12
percent premium to Dangote Cement's price of around 223 naira on
Monday.
"ICD is diversifying its portfolio ... into the West African
market through a minority stake in Dangote Cement. We believe
this bodes well for future investments into Nigeria from the
Middle East," Akinbamidele Akintola, an Africa equity sales
executive at Renaissance Capital, said.
Dangote Cement, owned by Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote,
is expanding and plans to roll out cement plants across Africa
to reach an annual 62 million tonnes capacity by 2017, up from a
projected 42 million tonnes this year.
It reported pretax profit of 107.1 billion naira ($659.4
million) in the first half, down 0.57 percent from a year ago,
on revenues of 208.9 billion naira.
Shares in Dangote cement, which make up a third of
Nigeria's stock market and hit a record high of 250 naira in
July, traded flat at 223 naira on Monday, valuing Nigeria's
biggest company at about 3.97 trillion naira ($24.5 billion).
Dangote Cement faces competition in Africa from French
cement maker Lafarge which is combining its Nigerian
and South African businesses to accelerate growth on the
continent.
Last year, Dangote Industries sold a 1.5 percent of its 95
percent stake in Africa's biggest cement producer to South
Africa's Public Investment Corporation (PIC) for $289.3
million.
Middle East companies are expanding in Africa. Last week,
Qatar National Bank (QNB) bought a 12.5 percent stake
in pan-African lender Ecobank for about $200
million.
(1 US dollar = 162.10 naira)
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Susan Thomas)