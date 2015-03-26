(Adds details, quote, capex)
LAGOS, March 26 Dangote Cement's pretax profit
fell 3.2 percent to 184.68 billion naira ($928 million) last
year due to a gas shortage to fire its plant and low demand
after prolonged wet weather, the company said on Thursday.
Africa's biggest cement company said sales volumes in its
main Nigerian market fell 3.2 percent to 12.87 million tonnes,
weaker than the decline in the overall market of 0.8 percent to
21 million tonnes.
It expected market growth in Nigeria to be muted this year
owing to election and currency worries, worsened by the fall in
government revenues triggered by the plunge in world oil prices.
Full-year revenues for 2014 climbed to 391.63 billion naira
during the 12-month period to December 31, up from 386.17
billion naira the previous year, due to growth from Dangote's
other African operations, the company said.
The cement company said unreliable gas supply at its Obajana
plant, which accounts for around 35 percent of the market,
constrained production, while prolonged rainfall in the second
half of last year led to a slowdown in construction.
"Revenue increased mostly due to South African operations,"
it said in a presentation, adding that long term growth in
Nigerian market remains robust at more than 10 percent.
Shares in Nigeria's biggest cement firm by
market capitalisation shed 0.82 percent to 152 naira each on
Thursday. They have fallen 23.7 percent so far this year,
underperforming the main index which is down 13.7
percent.
The firm, majority owned by Africa's richest man Aliko
Dangote, cut the 2014 dividend payment to 6 naira per share,
down from 7 naira it paid a year earlier.
Dangote Cement expects to slow capital expenditure this year
to 191 billion naira, down from 217.2 billion naira last year,
as expansion projects across the continent gather pace.
It expects new cement plants in Cameroon, Zambia, Ethiopia
and Tanzania to be commissioned this year.
($1 = 199 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)