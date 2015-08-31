(Adds estimated cost of plant)
By MacDonald and Dzirutwe
HARARE Aug 31 Africa's richest man, Nigeria's
Aliko Dangote, said on Monday he plans to open a $400 million
cement plant in Zimbabwe, a major boost for the southern African
country that is desperate for foreign investment.
The billionaire, whose business empire includes Dangote
Cement, also said that he aimed to invest in coal
mining and power generation in the country.
"We've already decided to invest into Zimbabwe, that's why
we are here. Any country where you see us visiting it means,
yes, we've decided to invest," Dangote told journalists in
Harare.
He held meetings with Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe and
Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday.
The plant will produce 1.5 million tonnes of cement a year
and if government permission is given, construction will begin
in the first quarter of 2016, he said.
The government has halved its economic growth target for
this year to 1.5 percent, blaming a scorching drought that has
hit the key agriculture sector.
Zimbabwe has been struggling for five years to recover from
a catastrophic decade of contraction that was marked by billion
percent hyperinflation and widespread food shortages. Some
analysts say the economy could tip back into recession this year
due to the slump in metals prices and a drought.
Zimplats, the country's biggest platinum producer, announced
an annual loss on Monday, for only the second time in its
history.
Zimbabwe has lagged behind neighbours like Mozambique and
Zambia in attracting foreign investment but said last month it
had approved $971 million in foreign investments in the first
half of the year versus $555 million a year ago.
Investors often point to Zimbabwe's black economic
empowerment law, which requires foreign-owned firms to sell
majority shares, as an obstacle to investment. On Sunday, a
cabinet minister said the law would be relaxed.
