LONDON, April 2 Africa's richest man Aliko
Dangote plans to list his $11 billion cement business, Dangote
Cement, on the London Stock Exchange next year, the
Financial Times reported in Monday.
Dangote is cited by the FT as saying he intends to
free-float a 20 percent stake in Dangote Cement to finance its
rapid expansion.
"We want to list in London next year. By then the upside to
our business will be much bigger than today," Dangote is quoted
as saying.
Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan have been
appointed as co-leads for the London share issue, according to
the FT.
Dangote is cited as saying the company was on track to meet
the corporate governance requirements for a premium listing, and
that he would give up his current role as chairman.