LAGOS Feb 3 Dangote Flour Mills on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss before tax of 2.98 billion naira ($15.72 mln), compared with a loss of 2.87 billion naira in the same period a year ago.

Turnover at the local arm of South Africa's Tiger Brands , rose to 10.6 billion naira in the three months to December 31, versus a 8.36 billion a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). ($1 = 189.53 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha. Editing by Jane Merriman)