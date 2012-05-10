ADDIS ABABA May 10 Nigerian billionaire Aliko
Dangote said on Thursday his conglomerate needed to spend $7.5
billion in the next four years to expand operations in a range
of sectors.
"We are going into something big. We are going into mining,
petrochemicals, cement and infrastructure. We need to spend $7.5
billion in the next four years, so definitely we need a lot of
concentration," he said on the sidelines of the World Economic
Forum in Addis Ababa.
Dangote said this changing focus was one of the reasons he
was looking for a partnership for his flour business, Dangote
Flour Mills, with Tiger Brands, South Africa's
biggest consumer foods maker.
"We are actually trying to have a partnership between us and
Tiger Brands," he said. "We believe they are much better than us
in terms of the retail business."
(Reporting by David Clarke; Editing by Will Waterman)