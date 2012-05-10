ADDIS ABABA May 10 Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote said on Thursday his conglomerate needed to spend $7.5 billion in the next four years to expand operations in a range of sectors.

"We are going into something big. We are going into mining, petrochemicals, cement and infrastructure. We need to spend $7.5 billion in the next four years, so definitely we need a lot of concentration," he said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Addis Ababa.

Dangote said this changing focus was one of the reasons he was looking for a partnership for his flour business, Dangote Flour Mills, with Tiger Brands, South Africa's biggest consumer foods maker.

"We are actually trying to have a partnership between us and Tiger Brands," he said. "We believe they are much better than us in terms of the retail business."