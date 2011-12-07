Cast member Daniel Radcliffe arrives for the premiere of the film ''Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2'' in New York July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

LOS ANGELES "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe was named Entertainment Weekly's "Entertainer of the Year" on Wednesday, capping a successful 2011 for the young actor.

Radcliffe, 22, took his final turn as the boy wizard in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2," the last installment of the film franchise, earlier this year.

The film crossed the $1 billion threshold at the global box office as fans rushed to see their favorite wizard battle evil for the last time.

The "Harry Potter" star also broke out of his magical role to take on Broadway in the musical "How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying," stepping into the shoes of stage veterans Robert Morse and Matthew Broderick and receiving positive critical reviews for his performance.

Radcliffe was joined on Entertainment Weekly's list by British singer Adele and "X-Men" actor Hugh Jackman. The full list will be available on newsstands on December 9.