LONDON Dec 22 Daniel Stewart Securities
, one of a clutch of small brokers operating in the City
of London, posted a first-half loss on Thursday as the European
sovereign debt crisis led to deals drying up.
The company made an underlying net loss of 143,799 pounds
($225,200) for the six months ending September 30 - down from a
profit of 190,572 pounds a year earlier.
"The six months to September have been an extremely
difficult time for the brokerage industry," Chief Executive
Peter Shea said in a statement.
"Despite this we have continued to invest in our
international development, with a particular focus on Asia. We
are confident that this investment will assist in sustaining our
business should the economic outlook in Western Europe remain
bleak," he added.