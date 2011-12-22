LONDON Dec 22 Daniel Stewart Securities , one of a clutch of small brokers operating in the City of London, posted a first-half loss on Thursday as the European sovereign debt crisis led to deals drying up.

The company made an underlying net loss of 143,799 pounds ($225,200) for the six months ending September 30 - down from a profit of 190,572 pounds a year earlier.

"The six months to September have been an extremely difficult time for the brokerage industry," Chief Executive Peter Shea said in a statement.

"Despite this we have continued to invest in our international development, with a particular focus on Asia. We are confident that this investment will assist in sustaining our business should the economic outlook in Western Europe remain bleak," he added.