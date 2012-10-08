Actor Danny DeVito and his wife Rhea Perlman arrive at the premiere screening of the FX cable television series ''It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'' in Hollywood September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

LOS ANGELES Actors Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman are separating after 30 years of marriage, DeVito's spokesman said on Monday.

Stan Rosenfeld said the pair had split but gave no details.

DeVito and Perlman married in 1982 and have three adult children. The duo, both known for playing characters with sharp tongues, acted alongside each other in the 1978-82 TV comedy "Taxi," in which she had a recurring role as his character's girlfriend, and in the 1996 children's film "Matilda."

Perlman is best known for her role as sarcastic waitress Carla Tortelli in the 1980s hit comedy "Cheers," for which she won four Emmy Awards.

DeVito, who won an Emmy for his turn as the despotic dispatcher in "Taxi," currently stars in the FX comedy "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

The pair also founded TV and movie production company Jersey Films, whose titles include "Pulp Fiction" and "Erin Brockovich."

