PARIS, June 10 Danone Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber told Le Figaro newspaper the yoghurt maker was returning to profitable growth in its fresh dairy division and that it would continue to invest in baby food companies via partnerships.

Faber said he was "very confident" about the dairy unit. Growth is satisfactory in emerging markets and margins are improving in Russia, he told the French daily in an interview published on Wednesday.

In the United States, the market is going through upheaval, but Danone is "doing everything" to return to 4-6 percent growth, he said.

Meanwhile, there were "very encouraging signs" across Europe that the decline in the business was slowing.

He added that Danone no longer needed 7-9 percent growth in dairy to meet group growth targets, and that 2-4 percent was enough, as this would be compensated by 7-10 percent growth in bottled water, 8-10 percent in baby food and 6-9 percent in medical nutrition.

Asked whether he would be prepared to join with a sovereign fund to finance a transformational acquisition in the baby food sector or to dissuade predators, he did not comment on any specific plans.

"We have always worked in partnership with players who are very complementary to us in specific situations. In Africa, we bought Fan Milk in partnership with the Abraaj fund. In China, we invested in Mengniu alongside Cofco," he said.

"We are going to continue," he said. (Reporting by James Regan; editing by Jason Neely)