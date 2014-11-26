LONDON Nov 26 Danone, the world's largest yogurt maker, is weighing a sale of its 20 percent stake in Japan's Yakult Honsha, worth about $2 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Officials for France's Danone and Yakult were not immediately available to comment on the report, which cited sources familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens)