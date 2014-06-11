* To cut 325 positions out of 9,000 in European dairy
* Response to falling sales in Hungary, Italy, Germany
* Danone shares outperform CAC-40 index of French blue chips
(Adds analyst comments, context)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, June 11 French food company Danone
said on Wednesday it planned to shut three plants in
Italy, Germany and Hungary and cut 325 jobs to cope with falling
demand for fresh dairy products.
The world's largest yoghurt maker, with brands such as
Activia and Actimel, makes 60 percent of its revenue in dairy, a
sector hit by a jump in milk prices and weak consumer spending
in austerity-hit Europe.
Danone said it would close its sites at Casale Cremasco in
Italy, Hagenow in Germany and Budapest in Hungary and gradually
shift production to Belgium, Poland, Germany and France to make
its European dairy business more competitive.
Danone's European fresh dairy business employs around 9,000
people in 19 factories. While European sales volume showed signs
of gradual improvement, business had weakened in Italy, Germany
and Hungary, leading to some surplus capacity, it said.
"The overall situation in Europe is improving but we have to
manage local situations," a Danone spokeswoman said, pointing
out that fresh dairy sales in Hungary had dropped by 20 percent
between 2011 and 2013.
The group's fresh dairy sales volumes fell 3.7 percent
year-on-year in the first quarter as Danone passed onto
customers rising milk prices in some countries including Russia.
"In view of the situation, notably in Italy and Germany,
this (the closures) seemed unavoidable," said Natixis analyst
Pierre Tegner, who has a "neutral" rating on Danone.
Another analyst, who asked to remain anonymous, said the
planned closures were "helpful but not massive" and showed
Danone was "serious" about addressing its cost base.
By 0930 GMT, Danone shares were up 0.15 percent at 55.01
euros, outperforming a 0.71 percent decline in the French CAC-40
index
Asked if Danone, which has over 190 production plants and
104,000 employs worldwide, was keeping its sales and
profitability guidance for full-year 2014, the spokeswoman said:
"That is not the issue for today".
Danone is aiming this year for like-for-like sales growth of
4.5-5.5 percent and a stable operating margin.
The company said it was working with works council
representatives to avoid cold lay-offs. It said the dairy plants
would be closed by mid-2015 and it was too early to discuss
possible provisions in its accounts for related restructuring
costs.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; additional reporting by Noelle
Mennella; editing by James Regan and Tom Pfeiffer)