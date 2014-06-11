PARIS, June 11 French food group Danone PA> said on Wednesday it planned to close plants in Italy, Germany and Hungary, and cut 325 jobs to cope with falling fresh dairy sales in Europe amid a lasting economic downturn.

The world's largest yoghurt maker said in a statement it planned to close its sites at Casale Cremasco, in Italy, Hagenow, in Germany, and Budapest, in Hungary. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)