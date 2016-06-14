PARIS, June 14 French Danone, the
world's largest yoghurt maker, raised its 2016 earnings
guidance thanks to growth in emerging markets, notably in China.
Danone said in a statement it had upgraded its 2016
guidance for "trading operating margin" from "solid improvement"
to a range of 50 to 60 basis points and confirmed its sales
growth guidance in a range of 3 to 5 percent.
It left unchanged its 2020 target to generate "strong,
profitable and sustainable growth".
Danone said that "trading operating margin" is a financial
indicator used by Danone and which is not defined by
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Geert De Clercq)