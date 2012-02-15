* Eyes 5-7 pct rise in 2012 like-for-like sales, stable
margin
* Consumer spending to stay under pressure in W. Europe
* Eyes mid-single-digit rise in 2012 raw material prices
* 2011 sales 19.32 bln euros, up 7.8 pct like-for-like
* Danone open to acquisitions but not on Numico scale - CEO
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Feb 15 French food group Danone
has trimmed its sales growth and margin targets for
2012, saying tough west European markets would offset strong
growth in emerging markets, which now account for more than half
of sales.
The world's largest yoghurt maker, with brands including
Actimel and Activia, also said it had the financial capacity to
make acquisitions, but not on the scale of its 2007 takeover of
babyfood group Numico for 12.3 billion euros ($16.2 billion).
The Paris-based company now expects like-for-like sales to
rise 5-7 percent in 2012, down from underlying sales growth of
7.8 percent in 2011, towards the top of its 6 to 8 percent
target range.
It also said it expects a flat operating margin this year
after a 0.2 percentage point rise to 14.7 percent in 2011, in
line with its aim for a small increase.
"The 2012 environment will be the same as that of the second
half of 2011. It's not very optimistic but it's not very
pessimistic," Chairman and Chief Executive Franck Riboud told
analysts.
Danone is the most exposed among big food groups to the
euro zone debt crisis with around 40 percent of sales in the
region.
"For 2012, the group expects no significant improvement or
decline in the macro-economic environment from the second half
2011," Danone said in a statement, predicting raw material
prices would rise by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2012.
Earlier this month rival Anglo-Dutch group Unilever
warned that 2012 would be a difficult year as emerging
market growth slows and Europe and North America stay flat at
best.
Swiss food giant Nestle reports results on Feb.
16.
OPEN TO DEALS BUT NOT ON NUMICO'S SCALE
Riboud declined to comment on Wednesday when asked about
whether Danone, which wants to bolster its position in baby food
and in emerging markets, could buy Pfizer's $10 billion
Wyeth infant nutrition business.
He said Danone was "always interested in assets that could
complement its existing portfolio," but did not have the
firepower to make acquisitions on the scale of the $16 billion
Numico deal.
Bankers close to the situation have said Danone and Nestle
are the clear frontrunners in the auction for Wyeth infant
nutrition business.
Danone generated free cash flow of 1.874 billion euros in
2011, ending the year with net debt of 6.633 billion euros.
Danone, whose global brands also include Bledina baby food
and Evian and Volvic waters, posted a 9.2 percent rise in 2011
operating profit to 2.84 billion euros ($3.73 billion).
Underlying sales growth in the fourth quarter was up 7.8
percent, in line with the rest of the year and largely driven by
strong demand from the waters, baby nutrition and medical
nutrition markets, particularly in Asia.
Danone said it would continue to use productivity gains and
pricing to counter rising raw material costs but would also
invest strongly to support its brands.
Danone's shares were up 1.9 percent at 49.91 euros by the
close at 1630 GMT, outperforming a 0.7 percent rise in the Stoxx
Europe 600 food and beverage sector index.
In the dairy market - now Danone's slowest-growing division
- difficulties in Russia and the loss of U.S market share were
largely responsible for a sales slowdown in the third quarter
that continued in the fourth.
Overall, the dairy division - which accounts for around 60
percent of group sales - saw like-for-like sales growth slow to
3 percent in the fourth quarter from 3.5 percent in the third
quarter and 5.5 percent in the second.
In Russia, which accounts for 11 percent of Danone's sales
and is now the group's joint top market with France, the company
said it had focused on improving margins and building brands at
its Unimilk business rather than growing volumes in 2011, the
first year since acquiring the business.
For 2012 "Unimilk's priority will be growth," Terisse said.