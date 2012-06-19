* Danone cuts 2012 operating margin goal
* Danone keeps 2012 sales growth, cash flow goals
* Danone CFO says may cut prices in Southern Europe
* Shares fall 6.9 percent
By Dominique Vidalon
June 19 French food group Danone
warned of a fall in profit margins due to rising materials costs
and the deepening debt crisis in southern Europe, especially in
Spain, and said it will have to cut prices to combat falling
consumption.
The world's largest yoghurt maker, with brands like Actimel
and Activia, said consumption in Spain and southern Europe have
fallen more than expected since the end of the first quarter,
while prices of key raw materials such as milk and packaging are
rising more steeply.
Its shares fell more than 6 pct after the profit warning on
Tuesday, effectively wiping out market capital of 2 billion
euros ($2.5 billion) or spilling 3.1 bln bottles of Evian water.
Danone, which also sells Evian and Volvic waters, joined
other European companies warning of a battle to cope with a
slump in demand in Europe's most indebted countries, which also
include Greece, Italy, Portugal and Ireland.
Europe's largest retailer Carrefour said last week
it was pulling out of Greece and world No 2
truck maker Volvo said it was looking at abandoning
planned increases in production in Europe..
The Paris-based group cut its 2012 target for operating
margin to an expected 0.5 percentage point fall from a previous
stable forecast, while holding its 5-7 percent like-for-like
sales growth and free cash flow of 2 billion euros for 2012.
By 0855 GMT, Danone shares were down 6.9 percent at 48.34
euros. The warning also pulled Swiss food peer Nestle
down 1 percent and Unilever down 1.9 percent.
Chief Financial Officer Pierre-Andre Terisse said that
rising unemployment and higher taxes in Spain led to a drop in
demand in the country which accounts for 7 percent of group
sales and is one of Danone's top worldwide markets.
"Consumers are looking for cheaper products," he told a
conference call, adding that Danone would respond with price
cuts but that it was too early to provide details.
Terisse said Danone's milk and packaging cost were currently
running 1-2 percent higher in Europe after the group had
expected costs to remain stable at their end-2011 levels.
Analyst Andrew Wood at brokers Bernstein said Danone's
warning raised questions over the credibility of its forecasts
after a number of surprises such as the hefty price it paid for
Numico in 2007, and its 2009 shock rights issue and price cuts.
"Clearly management credibility is likely to take as much,
if not more, of a hit than its EPS following today's warning,"
he said, adding that the warning would represent about a 5
percent cut to his 2012 forecast.
Natixis analyst Pierre Tegner added: "On the food sector we
think that this warning will put pressure on Unilever, whose
margin guidance (steady margin improvement) is also
challenging."
Other analysts said they did not expect similar profit
warnings at Unilever and Nestle due to the former's higher
exposure to fast-growing emerging markets and the latter's wider
spread of global businesses.
Danone said demand outside Western Europe in Asia, America,
Africa, Russia and the Middle East remained robust.