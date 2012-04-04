* Greek yoghurt boom in U.S. caught Danone by surprise

* Danone boosting plant capacity, ad spend, retail ties

* Danone needs to lift Greek market share to 30 pct - analysts

* Market leader Chobani continues to invest in capacity

By Dominique Vidalon and Noëlle Mennella

PARIS, April 4 French dairy giant Danone was caught out by the sudden success of creamy, protein-rich Greek yoghurt among health-conscious U.S. consumers, dismissing it as a fad.

Now the world's biggest yoghurt maker is scrambling to regain lost ground with a marketing push that included a $3 million TV ad during the Super Bowl, increased capacity and stronger ties with U.S. retailers such as Wal-Mart.

"Danone is making a late bet on Greek, but it's the right bet to make," Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Eric Scher said.

"Greek is where the growth is coming from but there are major opportunities still to increase per capita consumption to drive U.S. market growth in general."

Danone's U.S. dairy sales have lagged since the third quarter of 2011, as the Greek yoghurt boom, fuelled by market leader Chobani, has taken market share from traditional products including Danone's flagship brand Activia.

However, there is still room for growth as U.S. consumers on average eat 5.5 kilograms of yoghurt a year, six times less than their European counterparts. Danone made 7 percent of its 2011 sales of 19.3 billion euros ($26 billion) in the United States and hopes to achieve double-digit percentage growth there.

According to Consumer Edge Research, Greek yoghurt could make up half of a U.S. yoghurt market that Euromonitor predicts will be worth $9 billion by 2015, despite having had little success in western Europe, where it is seen as indulgent.

Greek yoghurt's rise from niche product to U.S. mega-seller has been meteoric. It makes up about a third of the $6-7 billion market against just 5 percent three years ago.

Greek is different from normal yoghurt because most of the water and whey is strained out, giving it the density of cream. Sold for almost twice the price, it appeals to consumers willing to spend on food they perceive as higher quality, low-calorie and more nutritious.

"A lot of people are buying it in the U.S. as a meal replacement, as opposed to non-Greek yoghurts, which are bought as snacks or desserts," Liberum Capital analyst Pablo Zuanic said.

OFF GUARD

Chobani, part of Agro Farma, a private company founded in 2005 by Turkish immigrant Hamdi Ulukaya, has been the main growth driver, marketing Greek yoghurt as tasty, convenient and healthy because of its high protein content and creamy texture.

Chobani has around 60 percent of the market, while Danone is second with just 17 percent. Greece-based Fage, credited with introducing Americans to Greek yoghurt, has 15 percent, and Yoplait-owner General Mills lags with around 6 percent.

Danone would need 30 percent, in line with its share of the overall U.S yoghurt market, to take on Chobani, analysts said.

"They have the resources, they have the know-how, they have the opportunity here, and so I believe they will recapture some of that lost share over time," said Bernstein's Scher. "I would say that within 2-3 years, it's probably feasible for them to get to 25-30 percent share in Greek in the U.S."

Greek yoghurt has been around in western Europe for a long time but is viewed as indulgent and not a diet product. Danone and General Mills were wrong-footed by its rapid development in the United States partly because they thought it to be a fad.

Danone re-launched its U.S. Dannon Greek brand as Dannon Oikos Greek in July to rebuild its presence but lacked capacity to meet demand and had to outsource. It has said it was selling as much as it could produce but remains secretive about figures.

"Over time, we anticipate continuing to grow our market share of the Greek segment," Dannon spokesman Michael Neuwirth said.

Danone has spent $100 million on a plant in Ohio, which will become operational in June and should allow it to double capacity and regain some lost ground, analysts said.

Consumer Edge Research analyst Robert Dickerson said there were signs Danone was making "meaningful strides" to take market share from Chobani.

CATEGORY CAPTAIN

"Our recent retail scanned data show that Danone ... increased its dollar share of the market by almost 4 percent over the past two months, while Chobani has lost almost 6 percent of category market share during the same time," he said.

Chobani is not standing still, however. It is currently building a major yoghurt production facility at its dairy centre in Idaho to serve the central and western regions of the United States and is also expected to step up advertising.

Chobani also commands a high level of brand loyalty.

"You are not simply going to see people trading away from the brand they know and love. In New York, shelves are literally littered with Chobani's products," said one U.S-based analyst.

That is why Danone is trying to get U.S. supermarkets to devote more shelf space to Greek yoghurt and to yoghurt in dairy aisles in a bid to boost overall consumption.

Danone wants to take what it calls "category captaincy" with more U.S retailers, including the world's largest, Wal-Mart, for which it makes a private label yoghurt. This means advising retailers, with decisions affecting the whole market.

Danone believes it has outmanoeuvred General Mills - the main category captain in U.S. dairy - on Greek yoghurt, while Chobani is limited by focusing only on one dairy product.

Analysts dismissed fears of a price war, as there was enough demand, with potential to expand to the West coast from the Northeast, which has a large community of people of Greek descent. Chobani's origins trace back to New York state.

Chobani has relied in the past more on word-of-mouth than big media campaigns, but this could change as it is challenged by Danone. The French company has been running regular ads comparing it with Chobani since August.