* Greek yoghurt boom in U.S. caught Danone by surprise
* Danone boosting plant capacity, ad spend, retail ties
* Danone needs to lift Greek market share to 30 pct -
analysts
* Market leader Chobani continues to invest in capacity
By Dominique Vidalon and Noëlle Mennella
PARIS, April 4 French dairy giant Danone
was caught out by the sudden success of creamy,
protein-rich Greek yoghurt among health-conscious U.S.
consumers, dismissing it as a fad.
Now the world's biggest yoghurt maker is scrambling to
regain lost ground with a marketing push that included a $3
million TV ad during the Super Bowl, increased capacity and
stronger ties with U.S. retailers such as Wal-Mart.
"Danone is making a late bet on Greek, but it's the right
bet to make," Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Eric Scher said.
"Greek is where the growth is coming from but there are
major opportunities still to increase per capita consumption to
drive U.S. market growth in general."
Danone's U.S. dairy sales have lagged since the third
quarter of 2011, as the Greek yoghurt boom, fuelled by market
leader Chobani, has taken market share from traditional products
including Danone's flagship brand Activia.
However, there is still room for growth as U.S. consumers on
average eat 5.5 kilograms of yoghurt a year, six times less than
their European counterparts. Danone made 7 percent of its 2011
sales of 19.3 billion euros ($26 billion) in the United States
and hopes to achieve double-digit percentage growth there.
According to Consumer Edge Research, Greek yoghurt could
make up half of a U.S. yoghurt market that Euromonitor predicts
will be worth $9 billion by 2015, despite having had little
success in western Europe, where it is seen as indulgent.
Greek yoghurt's rise from niche product to U.S. mega-seller
has been meteoric. It makes up about a third of the $6-7 billion
market against just 5 percent three years ago.
Greek is different from normal yoghurt because most of the
water and whey is strained out, giving it the density of cream.
Sold for almost twice the price, it appeals to consumers willing
to spend on food they perceive as higher quality, low-calorie
and more nutritious.
"A lot of people are buying it in the U.S. as a meal
replacement, as opposed to non-Greek yoghurts, which are bought
as snacks or desserts," Liberum Capital analyst Pablo Zuanic
said.
OFF GUARD
Chobani, part of Agro Farma, a private company founded in
2005 by Turkish immigrant Hamdi Ulukaya, has been the main
growth driver, marketing Greek yoghurt as tasty, convenient and
healthy because of its high protein content and creamy texture.
Chobani has around 60 percent of the market, while Danone is
second with just 17 percent. Greece-based Fage, credited with
introducing Americans to Greek yoghurt, has 15 percent, and
Yoplait-owner General Mills lags with around 6 percent.
Danone would need 30 percent, in line with its share of the
overall U.S yoghurt market, to take on Chobani, analysts said.
"They have the resources, they have the know-how, they have
the opportunity here, and so I believe they will recapture some
of that lost share over time," said Bernstein's Scher. "I would
say that within 2-3 years, it's probably feasible for them to
get to 25-30 percent share in Greek in the U.S."
Greek yoghurt has been around in western Europe for a long
time but is viewed as indulgent and not a diet product. Danone
and General Mills were wrong-footed by its rapid development in
the United States partly because they thought it to be a fad.
Danone re-launched its U.S. Dannon Greek brand as Dannon
Oikos Greek in July to rebuild its presence but lacked capacity
to meet demand and had to outsource. It has said it was selling
as much as it could produce but remains secretive about figures.
"Over time, we anticipate continuing to grow our market
share of the Greek segment," Dannon spokesman Michael Neuwirth
said.
Danone has spent $100 million on a plant in Ohio, which will
become operational in June and should allow it to double
capacity and regain some lost ground, analysts said.
Consumer Edge Research analyst Robert Dickerson said there
were signs Danone was making "meaningful strides" to take market
share from Chobani.
CATEGORY CAPTAIN
"Our recent retail scanned data show that Danone ...
increased its dollar share of the market by almost 4 percent
over the past two months, while Chobani has lost almost 6
percent of category market share during the same time," he said.
Chobani is not standing still, however. It is currently
building a major yoghurt production facility at its dairy centre
in Idaho to serve the central and western regions of the United
States and is also expected to step up advertising.
Chobani also commands a high level of brand loyalty.
"You are not simply going to see people trading away from
the brand they know and love. In New York, shelves are literally
littered with Chobani's products," said one U.S-based analyst.
That is why Danone is trying to get U.S. supermarkets to
devote more shelf space to Greek yoghurt and to yoghurt in dairy
aisles in a bid to boost overall consumption.
Danone wants to take what it calls "category captaincy" with
more U.S retailers, including the world's largest, Wal-Mart, for
which it makes a private label yoghurt. This means advising
retailers, with decisions affecting the whole market.
Danone believes it has outmanoeuvred General Mills - the
main category captain in U.S. dairy - on Greek yoghurt, while
Chobani is limited by focusing only on one dairy product.
Analysts dismissed fears of a price war, as there was enough
demand, with potential to expand to the West coast from the
Northeast, which has a large community of people of Greek
descent. Chobani's origins trace back to New York state.
Chobani has relied in the past more on word-of-mouth than
big media campaigns, but this could change as it is challenged
by Danone. The French company has been running regular ads
comparing it with Chobani since August.