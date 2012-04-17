* Q1 like-for-like sales up 6.9 pct vs 5.8 pct forecast
* Danone sees good start to 2012, keeps financial goals
* Southern Europe sluggish, Russia and U.S. improving
* Shares up 2 percent
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, April 17 French food group Danone
reported a return to growth in its key Russian and
U.S. markets in the first quarter and was confident robust
demand from emerging markets would offset a worsening economic
climate in austerity-hit southern Europe.
Gains in Russia and the United States helped the world's
largest yoghurt maker, with brands such as Actimel and Activia,
to beat first-quarter sales forecasts on Tuesday and confirm its
annual financial goals.
The Paris-based group, which makes around 60 percent of its
sales in yoghurt and other dairy products, has suffered from a
sharp rise in milk prices in Russia, and was caught out by a
surge in demand for Greek yoghurt in the United States.
Russia is Danone's joint biggest market along with France
and the group has focused on integrating its 2010 Unimilk
acquisition to boost profits. It is also playing catch up in the
United States by raising Greek yoghurt production, with its
Oikos brand gaining market share.
"It's a good start to the year. We are staying cautious but
we are optimistic," Chief Financial Officer Pierre Andre Terisse
told journalists in a conference call.
Danone said its like-for-like sales grew 6.9 percent in the
first three months of 2012, beating analysts' forecasts for a
5.8 percent rise, and held its 2012 targets for 5-7 percent
like-for-like sales growth and a flat operating margin.
The growth was led by improved dairy sales growth, good
emerging market growth of its Evian and Volvic bottled waters
and strong demand for its babyfoods such as Bledina.
"We think these results should be well received," said
Liberum Capital analysts in a note.
Danone shares were up 2 percent at 52.58 euros by 0815 GMT,
outperforming the European sector, which was 0.8 percent higher.
Danone shares have gained 6.2 percent this year, in line with
the Stoxx Europe 600 food and beverage sector.
MOST EXPOSED
Danone, which competes with Nestle and Unilever
, is the most exposed among big food groups to
the euro zone debt crisis with around 40 percent of sales in the
region. It makes 11 percent of its sales in France and a further
7 percent in austerity-hit Spain.
"Deteriorating market conditions in Spain will impact the
whole year," Terisse cautioned.
Group dairy sales grew 3.8 percent in the first quarter, an
improvement from 3 percent growth in the fourth quarter, as
price increases made up for sluggish volume growth. Latin
America and Asia showed double-digit growth but Europe fell back
slightly in the quarter on southern European weakness.
Total sales, which include the effects of foreign exchange
fluctuations, reached 5.12 billion euros ($6.68 billion), a
reported rise of 7.6 percent.
The French food giant kicks off the reporting season for
European food manufacturers, with Nestle reporting on April 20
and Anglo-Dutch group Unilever on April 26.
Danone is among potential bidders for Pfizer's $10
billion infant nutrition business, possibly with Mead Johnson
and in competition with rival Nestle, but the
French group made to mention of the auction process.