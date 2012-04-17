* Q1 like-for-like sales up 6.9 pct vs 5.8 pct forecast

* Sees good start to 2012, keeps financial goals

* Southern Europe sluggish, Russia and U.S. improving

* Shares up 3.2 percent vs 1.3 pct sector rise

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, April 17 French dairy group Danone SA DANO.PA> said its key Russian and U.S. markets returned to growth in the first quarter and was confident robust demand from emerging markets would offset a worsening economic climate in austerity-hit southern Europe.

Gains in Russia and the United States helped the world's largest yoghurt maker, with brands such as Actimel and Activia, beat first-quarter sales forecasts on Tuesday and confirm its annual financial goals.

The Paris-based food group, which makes around 60 percent of its sales in yoghurt and other dairy products, has suffered from a sharp rise in milk prices in Russia, and was caught out by a surge in demand for Greek yoghurt in the United States.

Russia is Danone's joint biggest market along with France and the group has focused on integrating its 2010 Unimilk acquisition to boost profits. It is also playing catch up in the United States by raising Greek yoghurt production, with its Oikos brand gaining market share.

"It's a good start to the year. We are staying cautious but we are optimistic," Chief Financial Officer Pierre Andre Terisse told journalists on a conference call.

"Western Europe will continue to be weak but we do not expect a collapse. We are basically assuming it's going to stay under pressure while Russia will keep developing and the U.S. improving," Terisse later told analysts.

Danone said like-for-like sales grew 6.9 percent in the first three months of 2012, beating analysts' forecasts for a 5.8 percent rise, and held its 2012 targets for like-for-like sales growth of between 5 and 7 percent and a flat operating margin.

"This resilient first-quarter rise in volumes and broad-based organic sales growth is comforting for the gradual return to good visibility on business performance," analysts at brokerage CA Cheuvreux said in a note.

The growth was led by improved dairy sales growth, good emerging market growth of its Evian and Volvic bottled waters and strong demand for its baby foods such as Bledina.

MOST EXPOSED

Medical nutrition, which makes 6 percent of sales, disappointed with growth of 6.4 percent, which was below market expectations of 9 percent, due to a tough southern Europe market and distributors reducing inventories in North America.

Danone shares were up 3.2 percent at 53.22 euros by 0918 GMT, outperforming the European sector, which was up 1.3 percent. Danone shares have gained 6.2 percent this year, in line with the STOXX Europe 600 food and beverage sector.

Danone, which competes with Nestle SA and Unilever Plc/NV , is the most exposed among big food groups to the euro zone debt crisis with around 40 percent of sales in the region. It makes 11 percent of its sales in France and a further 7 percent in austerity-hit Spain.

"Deteriorating market conditions in Spain will impact the whole year," Terisse cautioned.

Group dairy sales grew 3.8 percent in the first quarter, an improvement from 3 percent growth in the fourth quarter, as price increases made up for sluggish volume growth. Latin America and Asia showed double-digit growth but Europe fell back slightly on southern European weakness.

Terisse predicted dairy sales would grow 3.8 percent in the first half, while high comparables would make second-quarter growth for the water business "more challenging".

Total sales, including the effects of foreign exchange fluctuations, reached 5.12 billion euros ($6.7 billion), a reported rise of 7.6 percent.

The group kicks off the reporting season for European food manufacturers, with Nestle reporting on April 20 and Anglo-Dutch Unilever on April 26.

Danone is among potential bidders for Pfizer's $10 billion infant nutrition business, possibly with Mead Johnson and in competition with Nestle, but the French group made no mention of the auction process.