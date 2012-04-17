* Q1 like-for-like sales up 6.9 pct vs 5.8 pct forecast
* Sees good start to 2012, keeps financial goals
* Southern Europe sluggish, Russia and U.S. improving
* Shares up 3.2 percent vs 1.3 pct sector rise
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, April 17 French dairy group Danone SA
DANO.PA> said its key Russian and U.S. markets returned to
growth in the first quarter and was confident robust demand from
emerging markets would offset a worsening economic climate in
austerity-hit southern Europe.
Gains in Russia and the United States helped the world's
largest yoghurt maker, with brands such as Actimel and Activia,
beat first-quarter sales forecasts on Tuesday and confirm its
annual financial goals.
The Paris-based food group, which makes around 60 percent of
its sales in yoghurt and other dairy products, has suffered from
a sharp rise in milk prices in Russia, and was caught out by a
surge in demand for Greek yoghurt in the United States.
Russia is Danone's joint biggest market along with France
and the group has focused on integrating its 2010 Unimilk
acquisition to boost profits. It is also playing catch up in the
United States by raising Greek yoghurt production, with its
Oikos brand gaining market share.
"It's a good start to the year. We are staying cautious but
we are optimistic," Chief Financial Officer Pierre Andre Terisse
told journalists on a conference call.
"Western Europe will continue to be weak but we do not
expect a collapse. We are basically assuming it's going to stay
under pressure while Russia will keep developing and the U.S.
improving," Terisse later told analysts.
Danone said like-for-like sales grew 6.9 percent in the
first three months of 2012, beating analysts' forecasts for a
5.8 percent rise, and held its 2012 targets for like-for-like
sales growth of between 5 and 7 percent and a flat operating
margin.
"This resilient first-quarter rise in volumes and
broad-based organic sales growth is comforting for the gradual
return to good visibility on business performance," analysts at
brokerage CA Cheuvreux said in a note.
The growth was led by improved dairy sales growth, good
emerging market growth of its Evian and Volvic bottled waters
and strong demand for its baby foods such as Bledina.
MOST EXPOSED
Medical nutrition, which makes 6 percent of sales,
disappointed with growth of 6.4 percent, which was below market
expectations of 9 percent, due to a tough southern Europe market
and distributors reducing inventories in North America.
Danone shares were up 3.2 percent at 53.22 euros by 0918
GMT, outperforming the European sector, which was up 1.3
percent. Danone shares have gained 6.2 percent this year, in
line with the STOXX Europe 600 food and beverage sector.
Danone, which competes with Nestle SA and Unilever
Plc/NV , is the most exposed among big food
groups to the euro zone debt crisis with around 40 percent of
sales in the region. It makes 11 percent of its sales in France
and a further 7 percent in austerity-hit Spain.
"Deteriorating market conditions in Spain will impact the
whole year," Terisse cautioned.
Group dairy sales grew 3.8 percent in the first quarter, an
improvement from 3 percent growth in the fourth quarter, as
price increases made up for sluggish volume growth. Latin
America and Asia showed double-digit growth but Europe fell back
slightly on southern European weakness.
Terisse predicted dairy sales would grow 3.8 percent in the
first half, while high comparables would make second-quarter
growth for the water business "more challenging".
Total sales, including the effects of foreign exchange
fluctuations, reached 5.12 billion euros ($6.7 billion), a
reported rise of 7.6 percent.
The group kicks off the reporting season for European food
manufacturers, with Nestle reporting on April 20 and Anglo-Dutch
Unilever on April 26.
Danone is among potential bidders for Pfizer's $10
billion infant nutrition business, possibly with Mead Johnson
and in competition with Nestle, but the French group
made no mention of the auction process.