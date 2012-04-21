(Adds no comment from Danone, adds double dateline, adds background)

TOKYO, April 21 French food company Danone may raise its stake in Japanese drink maker Yakult Honsha to 28 percent from 20 percent and has asked the company to put a Danone official in a senior managing position, Kyodo News reported on Saturday.

Discussions between the two sides have been hampered by concern at Yakult that giving the French firm too much influence over company decisions would give it too much power over decisionmaking, Kyodo said, citing an unidentified source.

But it also said that Danone, which first invested in Yakult in 2000, could launch a tender offer bid to acquire up to 35 percent of Yakult if talks fail to reach agreement, giving it a controlling stake in the company by allowing it to veto board decisions.

Paris-based Danone declined to comment on Saturday on the report.

When asked to update analysts on Danone's shareholder agreement with Yakult, Danone's Chief financial Officer Pierre-Andre Terisse had said on April 17: "It's a long-term investment which basically we have no reason not to stick to,"

Terisse, who made the comments during Danone's first-quarter sales presentation, also said :"As you would expect in a long-term partnership, we keep building this partnership and frankly the more we work with Yakult and the more we appreciate working with them."

At the current market value of Yakult, known in Japan for its fermented lactic drinks, increasing its stake by 8 percentage points by acquiring existing stock would cost Danone $475 million. (Reporting by Tim Kelly and Dominique Vidalon; editing by Patrick Graham)