PARIS Feb 15 French food group Danone
said it was entering 2012 with confidence though
consumer spending would stay under pressure in Western Europe
and raw material prices would remain high in the first half of
the year.
The world's largest yoghurt maker, with brands like Actimel
and Activia, said it would continue to use productivity gains
and pricing to maintain a competitive edge after stronger
fourth-quarter growth.
Danone predicted on Wednesday that 2012 sales would rise
between 5 and 7 percent, while the operating margin would remain
stable, both on a like-for-like basis.
Danone, whose global brands also include Evian and Volvic
waters and Bledina baby food, posted a 9.2 percent rise in 2011
operating profit to 2.843 billion euros ($3.73 billion), while
underlying sales rose 7.8 percent, slightly above forecasts of
7.2 percent growth.
Earlier this month, rival Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group
Unilever warned that 2012 would be a difficult
year as emerging market growth slows and Europe and North
America stay flat at best.
Swiss food giant Nestle reports results on Feb 16.
($1 = 0.7616 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)