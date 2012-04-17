(Repeats to change story number)
PARIS, April 17 French food group Danone
said consumer spending would remain under presure in
Western Europe in 2012, but it kept its full-year goals intact
after first-quarter sales growth beat expectations.
The world's largest yoghurt maker, with brands including
Actimel and Activia, said turnaround plans in Russia and in the
United States, where sales of its core dairy division have
lagged, were showing the first signs of paying off.
Like-for-like sales grew 6.9 percent in the quarter, beating
analysts' forecasts for 5.8 percent growth, driven by strong
demand for baby food, medical nutrition - mostly liquids
administered to hospital patients - and water in emerging
markets.
Total sales, which include the effects of foreign exchange
fluctuations, reached 5.117 billion euros ($6.68 billion), a
reported rise of 7.6 percent.
Danone confirmed its target of 5-7 percent like-for-like
sales growth for 2012 and a flat operating margin.
Danone, which competes with Nestle and Unilever
, is the most exposed among big food groups to
the euro zone debt crisis with around 40 percent of sales in the
region. It makes 11 percent of its sales in France and a further
7 percent in austerity-hit Spain.
($1 = 0.7656 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb)