* Pays 550 mln eur to hike Centrale Laitiere stake to 67 pct
* Says deal is key step in development in Morocco
* CEO sees 1 bln eur sales from North African countries
By Elena Berton and Souhail Karam
RABAT/PARIS, June 27 French food group Danone
has agreed to pay 550 million euros ($685.14 million)
to take control of Morocco's top dairy firm to broaden its
presence in North African markets amid weakening sales in
southern Europe.
Danone will pay a 34 percent premium above Centrale
Laitiere's stock price to raise the 29.2 percent it
has been holding since 2001 to 67 percent, according to a
statement from the seller, National Investment Co (SNI).
The deal is expected to be finalised before the end of this
year, the two companies said.
"The move ... confirms the strategic appeal of markets in
North Africa for Danone," Danone said in a statement.
In an interview published on the website of French daily Les
Echos, Chief Executive Franck Riboud said North Africa would
become the group's "new frontier" in coming years.
"Grouping together Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Egypt, we
will generate 1 billion euros of total sales, of which 900
million from fresh dairy products," Riboud told the newspaper.
In addition to fresh dairy products, Danone plans to sell
baby food and medical nutrition products in North Africa, he
said. The acquisition is expected to be finalised by the end of
2012.
Centrale Laitiere is Morocco's main dairy product company
with nearly 60 percent of the market and annual sales of 600
million euros. It also operates Morocco's largest distribution
platform, with 30 storage hubs serving 70,000 retail outlets.
Earlier this month, Danone warned of a hit to profit this
year after Spanish consumers switched to cheaper yoghurts and as
milk prices rose, causing growth at the Actimel and Activia
maker to stall.
The world's largest yoghurt maker said demand had fallen
sharply in Spain and Southern Europe as the euro zone debt
crisis deepened.
In 2011, Centrale's sales rose 7 percent to 6.6 billion
dirhams but its net attributable profit fell 20 percent to 458
million dirhams, its lowest since at least 2007, in what traders
linked to lower demand and higher input and advertising costs.
Some traders at the Casablanca bourse thought Danone paid a
too hefty price to seal control for the strategic transaction.
"It (34 percent) is intriguing. A 15-20 percent premium
would have been more in line with Centrale's growth prospects,"
a senior trader said.
Another trader said a gradual liberalization of trade with
the EU and Rabat plans to axe state subsidies for fuel and
sugar, and will add to pressure Centrale has been facing from
homegrown players that reduced its market share to 60 percent
from 80 percent in the 1990s.
"Dairy consumption per capita in Morocco is very low but its
growth is equally slow ... The market for high-added value dairy
products is tiny but it is growing fast," said the trader.
SNI, an investment vehicle controlled by Morocco's royal
family, said it would lower the 25.6 percent stake it will be
left with in Centrale by selling an unspecified amount of shares
directly in the Casablanca bourse.
The deal with Danone marks SNI's second move in what is
expected to be a series of transactions involving its stakes in
the country's biggest lender, AttijariWafa Bank and
Morocco's sole sugar refiner, Cosumar.
SNI, which is also involved in partnerships with French
firms including Lafarge, ArcelorMittal and Renault
, plans to focus its future growth strategy on other
sectors such as tourism, telecoms and renewable energies.
($1 = 0.8028 euros)
(Reporting by Elena Berton and Souhail Karam; Editing by
William Hardy, Matthew Lewis and Bernard Orr)