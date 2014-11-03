* Deal comes week after stake purchase in Chinese baby milk
firm
* Shares fall 1.3 pct
(Adds background, share price)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Nov 3 Danone, the world's
largest yoghurt maker, said it will spend 278 million euros
($347.5 million) to further tighten its control over Morocco's
main dairy company, Centrale Laitiere, as it reduces its
dependence on slow-growth Europe.
Danone will buy an additional 21.75 percent of Centrale
Laitiere, which has a domestic market share of nearly 60
percent, taking its stake to 90.86 percent, Danone said in a
statement.
The deal follows news last week that Danone was investing
$550 million in Chinese milk powder maker Yashili International
Holdings.
Analysts have also speculated that Danone might sell its
medical nutrition business and push deeper into markets like
China and Africa through acquisitions.
Danone, which generates 60 percent of its turnover in
emerging countries, has invested more than a billion euros in
Africa over the past two years. In July, it bought East Africa's
top dairy producer, Brookside, for an undisclosed amount.
Last year, the owner of yoghurt brands Activia and Actimel
bought a 49 percent stake in Fan Milk International, a west
African producer of frozen dairy products and juices with sales
of 120 million euros.
Danone had already spent 550 million euros to raise its
stake in Centrale Laitiere to 67 percent in 2012.
Shares in Danone were 1.3 percent lower at 53.53 euros by
1620 GMT.
(1 US dollar = 0.7999 euro)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)