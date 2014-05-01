WELLINGTON May 1 France's Danone SA
will buy milk formula processing and packing factories in New
Zealand to replace supply lost by terminating contracts with the
Fonterra dairy cooperative following a food safety
scare last year.
The world's largest yoghurt maker is suing Fonterra whose
report of contamination prompted client Danone to recall
products, including its Karicare and Dumex milk formula brands.
Fonterra later said the scare was a false alarm.
Danone, through local subsidiary Nutricia, has agreed to
take over Gardians' drying plant and Sutton Group's blending and
packing plant, enabling Danone to maintain and increase infant
formula exports to China where demand is particularly high.
"This transaction will provide Nutricia with a large milk
drying capacity, along with long-term fresh milk supply access,"
Nutricia said in a statement late on Wednesday without
disclosing a purchase price.
"It will also add an infant formula blending and packing
facility to Nutricia's existing operations platform."
Danone will buy Gardians' drying plant in New Zealand's
South Island together with Gardians' contract with its milk
supplier. The capacity of around 20,000 metric tonnes of powder
roughly matches that of Nutricia's North Island plant.
The South Island plant will produce Danone's Karicare and
Aptamil brands, which are sold in New Zealand and exported to
Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and China, Nutricia said.
Danone's acquisition is the latest development in New
Zealand's so-called white gold rush, as multinational companies
compete to increase supplies for China's infant formula market.
China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd unit Yashili is
building a milk formula processing plant in New Zealand, while
China's Bright Dairy and Food Co Ltd and Dutch dairy
co-operative Friesland Campina have increased investment in New
Zealand co-operative Synlait Milk.
Interest in antipodean dairy assets has also spread to
Australia, where Canada's Saputo Inc won a bidding war
last year for control of Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory
Company Holdings Ltd for more than A$500 million ($463.28
million). In January, Bright said it would buy Mundella Foods.
Earlier this week, Australian food manufacturer Goodman
Fielder, which earns around a quarter of revenue by
selling New Zealand dairy products, rejected a $1.2 billion
takeover bid from Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd and a
Hong Kong-listed investment manager.
($1 = 1.0793 Australian Dollars)
