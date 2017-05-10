UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20
PARIS/HONG KONG May 10 Chinese food and dairy company Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial said on Wednesday that it planned to bid for Danone's entire stake in U.S. organic yoghurt business Stonyfield for about $850 million.
Danone declined to comment, while Yili said the deal was in its preliminary stages.
Danone had said earlier this year that it would sell Stonyfield, which had 2016 sales of $370 milllion, as part of an agreement with U.S. authorities to facilitate the completion of its takeover of U.S. organic food group WhiteWave..
