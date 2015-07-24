* Danone 1st-half operating margin 12.12 pct vs expected
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, July 24 French food group Danone
said it was on track to deliver its full-year goals
despite a still difficult global economic climate and weak sales
at its Dumex infant formula unit in China, which it has decided
to sell.
The world's largest yoghurt maker, whose brands include
Actimel and Activia, posted higher first-half operating profit
thanks to cost cuts and lower milk prices. Second-quarter sales
beat market expectations, as robust baby food and bottled water
divisions offset poor dairy sales.
Danone, which competes globally with Nestle and
Unilever, has been striving to rebuild its position in
China after an infant formula product recall in Asia in 2013.
Its core dairy division is also grappling with weak consumer
spending in Europe and Russia and Danone expects the division to
stabilise its sales by the end of 2015.
In China, which contributes 7 percent of group sales, Danone
continued to benefit in the first-half from Chinese imports of
western European infant milk formula and strong online sales.
This is because Chinese consumers are increasingly buying
foreign-made infant formula due to concerns over the safety of
locally-produced baby food following health scares.
But sales of mass-market Dumex, which accounts for less than
one third of Danone's infant formula in China, continued to lag
amid a fierce price war in the traditional retail sector that is
fueled by lower milk prices.
Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber said Danone was confident in
the "strong fundamentals" of China's baby food market but
believed it needed a "two-tier strategy".
Danone had thus struck a preliminary deal to sell Dumex to
local partner Yashili International Holdings Ltd
and would take a 398 million euro ($437 million)
impairment charge that limited profit growth in the first half.
Danone will use proceeds from the sale, expected to close by
year-end, to deepen ties with one of the country's biggest dairy
firms, raising its 9.9 percent stake in China Mengniu Dairy Co
Ltd, Yashili's indirect parent, by around 2 percentage
points, Chief Financial Officer Chief Cecile Cabanis said.
First-half operating profit rose 9.3 percent to 1.381
billion euros, and the operating margin rose by 53 basis points
to 12.12 percent of sales, Danone said. This was below a
company-compiled consensus of analysts for operating profit of
1.393 billion and an operating margin of 12.27 percent.
Second-quarter like-for-like sales rose 4.5 percent, above
the average market estimate of 4.3 percent.
For 2015, Danone said it was keeping its targets for
like-for-like sales growth of between 4 and 5 percent, and a
slight rise in its operating margin from 12.59 percent in 2014.
Danone's stock was flat at 1105 GMT, off earlier losses, as
investors were reassured by the company confirming its targets
($1 = 0.9112 euros)
