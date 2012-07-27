* H1 sales 10.475 bln euros, up 5.9 pct l-f-l

* H1 operating margin 13.85 pct of sales, down 61 bps

* Eyes tough H2 in southern Europe, emerging seen robust

* Keeps recently revised 2012 goals

* CFO sees "slightly worse" Q3 in Spain (Adds CFO comments, share price)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, July 27 French food group Danone said business would remain tough in southern Europe and recession-plagued Spain in the second half of the year, but that it was betting on robust emerging markets to support its growth.

The world's largest yoghurt maker, with brands like Actimel and Activia, warned in June of a hit to its profits this year as Spanish consumers switched to cheaper brands. But the company said it will keep its full-year outlook.

A tough climate in Spain and higher raw material costs weighed on first-half profitability and on second-quarter sales volumes in the core dairy business.

"Our scenario is that the second-half will remain difficult, very difficult in southern Europe and complex in Europe," Chief Financial Officer Pierre-Andre Terisse told a conference call with journalists. Western Europe accounts for 35 percent of sales.

Trading remained solid in the core French market but was "more complicated" in Italy and could worsen slightly in Spain in the third quarter, he said.

"We do not expect any improvement in Spain in any shape or form in the second half," Terisse told a call with analysts.

Sales in Spain could drop by 5-10 percent for the rest of the year but this was "something we can manage," he added.

PRICE GAP

Danone has said it is moving to cut prices to boost consumption in Spain, which remains one of Danone's top markets worldwide - accounting for 7 percent of group sales and 12 percent of profits - but where nearly one in four people is unemployed.

Danone, which commands a branded yoghurt premium of close to 200 percent versus private labels in Spain, plans to bring it over time closer to the French premium, which stands at 120-130 percent, Terisse said.

Danone said on Friday that first-half operating profit rose 1.4 percent to 1.451 billion euros while sales climbed 5.9 percent to 10.475 billion euros on a like-for-like basis.

The operating margin as a percentage of sales fell by 0.61 percentage points to 13.85 percent.

A Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts gave an average estimate of sales of 10.438 billion euros, operating profit of 1.423 billion and a margin of 13.6 percent of sales.

For 2012, Danone kept a target of 5-7 percent like-for-like sales growth and a 0.5 percent drop in full-year operating margin to 14.2 percent.

In the dairy division, which accounts for about 60 percent of group sales and nearly 50 percent of profits, revenue rose 2.1 percent in a second quarter, reflecting a 2.4 percent increase in prices. This was a slowdown from the first quarter when dairy sales grew 3.8 percent like-for-like.

Sales in Europe were hit by the fall in consumer demand in Spain, but Latin America and the Middle East had robust growth while Russia and North America performed well.

Bernstein analyst Andrew Wood said that weak growth in fresh dairy had led to "the worst quarterly performance in 3 years since the nadir of the 2009 (price) reset".

"We believe it is going to take time for Danone to recover its fresh dairy growth back to reasonable levels...and probably even longer for management to regain the credibility it has lost over recent quarters," he added.

By 1137 GMT, Danone shares were up 3.14 percent, outperforming their European sector as results were broadly in line with analysts' expectations, which had been deflated by the June warning.

Among large European food manufacturers, rival Unilever said on Thursday it was facing tough trading in southern Europe and was seeing some commodities costs edge up but relied on strong emerging markets to meet its 2012 goals.

Danone reiterated it was expecting raw material inflation for 2012 to reach 5 to 7 percent.

Danone also said it had raised its stake in Spanish unit Danone SA to 65.62 percent from 57.05 percent as it bought out two minority shareholders in a deal that will boost its net earnings per share from the first year and have a positive impact of 81 million euros ($99.63 million) on net debt.

Terisse put the value of the acquisition in Spain at a little under 400 mln euros.

($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan, Christian Plumb and Roger Atwood)