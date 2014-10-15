* Keeps 2014 financial goals, shares rise 5 pct
* Q3 like-for-like sales up 6.9 pct
* Q3 like-for-like baby food sales up 19.2 pct
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Oct 15 Quarterly sales at French food
group Danone beat expectations on Wednesday thanks to
a recovery for its baby foods products in Asia following a
health scare last year.
The world's largest yoghurt maker, whose brands include
Actimel and Activia, said it expected dairy sales in Europe,
hurt by sluggish consumer demand, to stabilise by the end of the
year and that it was keeping its full-year profit and sales
forecasts.
The comments reassured investors following recent stock
weakness caused by fears of a profit warning in a challenging
economic climate in Europe. Danone shares traded 3.3 percent
higher at 1115 GMT, having earlier risen by more than 5 percent.
"Despite a difficult economic and political climate during
the summer, notably with the Ukraine crisis, we are holding our
course and maintaining our targets," Chief Financial Officer
Pierre-Andre Terisse told reporters on a conference call.
"We think these targets are achievable though not easily
achievable," he added
Third-quarter like-for-like sales rose to 5.416 billion
euros ($6.85 billion), with growth accelerating from 2.3 percent
in the second quarter. Baby food sales jumped 19.2 percent
like-for-like in the quarter, Danone added.
The performance exceeded average analyst estimates of 5.8
percent growth in group sales and a 15 percent rise in baby food
sales.
Danone, which competes with Nestle and Unilever
, has been seeking to rebuild its position in China
after an infant formula product recall in Asia last year.
Terisse said the strong quarterly sales rise came partly
from a favourable year-earlier comparison, with sales in most of
the Asian markets affected back to pre-crisis levels.
In China, which contributes 6 percent of group sales and was
hardest hit by the crisis, sales of Dumex infant formula
continued to lag expectations though demand for ultra-premium
brands was strong.
SOFT DAIRY
Danone makes 60 percent of revenue from dairy products, a
sector hit by a spike in milk prices and weak consumer spending
in austerity-hit Europe.
Danone's dairy sales rose 0.7 percent in the quarter, down
from 2.4 percent growth in the previous three months and lagging
market expectations of a 1.1 percent rise.
Overall, Danone kept its targets for 2014 like-for-like
sales growth of 4.5-5.5 percent and an operating margin changing
by no more than 20 basis points from 13.19 percent last year.
There was relief among investors that Danone had reiterated
its full-year targets but Wednesday's comments did not entirely
dismiss fears over future risk to the business.
Bernstein analyst Andrew Wood, who has a "market perform"
rating on the stock, said in a note that Danone's outperformance
was "almost entirely due to the easy compares in Asia Early Life
Nutrition"
"We would not see these results, especially the poor fresh
dairy growth, as evidence Danone has turned corner," he added.
Danone shares have lost 3.50 percent so far this year,
underperforming the European consumer goods sector.
Danone shares trade at 17.41 times forward earnings against
18.58 times for Nestle and 17.55 times for Unilever.
(1 US dollar = 0.7908 euro)
(Editing by James Regan/Keith Weir)