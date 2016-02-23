* 2015 sales 22.41 bln euros, up 4.4 pct like for like
* 2015 operating margin 12.91 pct, up 17 bps like for like
* 2016 sales seen up 3-5 pct like for like, with margin up
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Feb 23 Cost cuts, rising baby food sales
in Asia and an improvement at its dairy business in Europe will
help Danone to deliver higher sales and profits this
year despite volatile emerging markets, the French food group
said on Tuesday.
Shares in the maker of Activia and Actimel yoghurt rose more
than 3.5 percent as analysts expressed relief after recent
downbeat comments from rivals such as Unilever and Nestle.
"The guidance looks prudent and achievable, enabling Danone
to generate sustainable profitable growth in 2016 and beyond"
Liberum analysts said, reiterating a "buy" rating on the stock.
Danone, which also owns the Evian water and Bledina baby
food brands, forecast underlying sales to rise 3-5 percent this
year. They grew 4.4 percent to 22.41 billion euros ($24.74
billion) in 2015.
It also predicted a "solid" improvement in its operating
margin, helped by an expected stabilisation of sales at its
European diary business which has suffered from the region's
sluggish economy.
Last year, Danone forecast a 4-5 percent rise in 2015 sales
and a slight increase in operating margin.
"Economic conditions will remain volatile and uncertain
overall, with fragile or even deflationary consumer trends in
Europe, emerging markets undermined by volatile currencies, and
difficulties in specific markets, in particular Russia, China
and Brazil," it said, echoing some of the caution of rivals.
Unilever has said it is preparing for
tougher markets and more volatility in 2016, while Switzerland's
Nestle said it was getting harder to raise prices in a
tough economic environment
Emmanuel Faber, who took over as CEO in October 2014, has
vowed to return Danone to "strong profitable and sustainable
growth" by 2020, reviewing its business in China and overhauling
its dairy division where it has cut costs and launched new
products.
Sales of dairy ranges, which make up the bulk of the group
total, grew 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter, beating
expectations of a 2 percent rise, driven by accelerating sales
in the United States and improving volumes in Europe.
The water division was a weak spot, however, with growth
easing to 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter as a slowing
non-alcoholic beverage sector in China forced Danone to cut
inventories of its Mizone drink. The adjustment is expected to
continue in the first half of 2016.
Danone's operating margin gained 17 basis points
like-for-like in 2015 to 12.91 percent, in line with the
company-compiled consensus of analysts' expectations of 12.93
percent.
At 1200 GMT, its shares were up 3.55 percent at 36.07 euros.
($ = 0.9060 euros)
(Editing by James Regan and Mark Potter)