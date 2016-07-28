* H1 operating profit 1.478 bln euros vs est. 1.427 bln
* Q2 like-for-like sales up 4.1 pct vs est. 3.7 pct growth
* European dairy improving after Danonino, Actimel relaunch
* WhiteWave Foods acquisition plan on track - CFO
(Adds CFO comments to analysts, shares, analyst comments)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, July 28 Danone reported
stronger-than-expected first-half results on Thursday, helped by
cost control, price increases and improving sales at its core
dairy division in Europe following a revamp of its Danonino and
Actimel yoghurt brands.
The world's largest yoghurt maker however stuck to its
full-year profit and sales outlook, despite saying it faced
volatile markets notably in China, Brazil and Russia.
"With this very good first half, we are fully on track to
deliver on our 2020 goals," Chief Financial Officer Cecile
Cabanis told journalists.
Emmanuel Faber, who took over as Danone CEO in October 2014,
has vowed to return the French company to "strong profitable and
sustainable growth" by 2020, reviewing its business in China and
overhauling its dairy division where it has cut costs and
launched new products.
Earlier this month Danone, which competes with Nestle
and Unilever, announced what would be its
largest acquisition in a decade with a deal to buy U.S.
organic-food producer WhiteWave Foods for $10.4 billion.
The deal was "moving according to plan", Cabanis said.
First-half operating profit reached 1.478 billion euros
($1.64 billion), above a company-compiled average of analyst
estimates for 1.427 billion euros. Operating margin rose to
13.37 percent of sales from 12.12 percent a year-ago.
"The margin progression illustrates the extent to which
Emmanuel Faber is able to assert that the group is in line with
the 2020 plan," said Natixis analysts.
"It also gives the management credibility as regards the
offer for WhiteWave, which we felt had come a little too soon
relative to the timetable,"
By 0916 GMT, Danone shares gained 1.67 percent, topping a
0.15 percent gain in the CAC-40 index of French blue chips.
Second-quarter like-for-like sales rose 4.1 percent, beating
analyst expectations for 3.7 percent growth, and reflecting
robust demand for baby food in Asia and dairy in North America
as well as stronger dairy demand in Europe where Danone said it
aimed to stabilise sales in the second half.
In Europe, the relaunch of the Danonino and Actimel brands
to help counter sluggish consumption is starting to pay off and
the next step is to relaunch the Activia brand, Cabanis said.
Overall like-for-like sales of dairy, which make up the bulk
of Danone's business, rose 3 percent in the quarter, as a 5.2
percent rise in prices offset a 2.2 percent decline in volumes.
Baby food sales rose 7.2 percent like-for-like in the
quarter, faster than the first quarter's 4.8 percent growth,
with sales in China driven by an increase in direct distribution
through specialised stores and local e-commerce offerings.
In Europe, however, indirect demand from Chinese consumers
buying baby formula online fell in the second quarter due to
changes in the Chinese regulatory environment.
"Some traders are waiting to see how new regulations are put
in place" Cabanis said.
Continued de-stocking of the Mizone drink in China weighed
on the water division and floods in the country may affect
Mizone's performance in the third quarter, she said.
Danone reiterated 2016 full-year targets for its trading
operating margin to rise by 50 to 60 basis points and
like-for-like sales growth in a range of 3 percent to 5 percent.
($1 = 0.9038 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Tim Hepher and
Adrian Croft)