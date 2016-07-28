PARIS, July 28 French food group Danone
posted a stronger-than-expected rise in first-half
operating profit on Thursday, helped by cost control and
improving sales at its core dairy division.
The world's largest yoghurt maker, with brands including
Actimel and Activia, said that despite volatile markets notably
in China, Brazil and Russia, it was sticking to its full-year
profit and sales outlook.
First-half operating profit reached 1.478 billion euros
($1.64 billion), above a company-compiled average of analyst
estimates for 1.427 billion euros.
Second-quarter like-for-like sales rose 4.1 percent, beating
analyst expectations for 3.7 percent growth, and reflecting
robust baby food in Asia, stronger dairy demand in Europe where
Danone said it aimed to stabilise sales in the second half.
Continued de-stocking at the Mizone in China however weighed
on the water division.
Danone reiterated 2016 full-year targets for its trading
operating margin to rise by 50 to 60 basis points and
like-for-like sales growth in a range of 3 percent to 5 percent.
($1 = 0.9038 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Tim Hepher)