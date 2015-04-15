BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 10.9 bln won
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment
April 15 DANONE : Chief Financial Officer Cecile Cabanis tells analysts: * Danone still expects European dairy volumes to stabilise by end of this year or early next year
* Says it signed 18.18 billion won contract with GHP Group, to provide petroleum stove