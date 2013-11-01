BRIEF-Yoox, Valentino partner to create new omni-channel business model
* Says Valentino and Yoox Net-A-Porter Group (YNAP) have partnered to create a new omni-channel business model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Nov 1 French food group Danone signed a deal on Friday to co-fund the construction of dairy farms alongside Russian firm Damate to try to secure long-term milk supplies in the fast-growing Russian market.
The world's largest yoghurt maker said it would provide financial support to the construction of several dairy farms in the central Tyumen region and the Bashkortostan Republic.
All milk produced by the farms will be sold to Danone's factories, Damate said in a statement. Danone has more than 20 plants in Russia and is the leading producer of milk and dairy products.
It did not provide the size of the planned investments.
Damate earlier announced plans to invest a total of 14.4 billion roubles ($448.7 million) until 2017 into the construction of dairy farms in those regions. ($1 = 32.0911 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Faurecia's S.A.'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt at 'BB'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. The ratings reflect the auto supplier's solid positions in the segments it covers, as well as the recent strengthening of key credit ratios and our projections of a further moderate improvement in 2017-2018.