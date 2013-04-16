* Q1 sales 5.34 bln euros, up 5.6 pct like-for-like
* Sees no improvement in European dairy before H2
* Keeps 2013 target of sales growth of at least 5 pct
* Shares up 3.5 pct, hit highest level since early 2008
(Adds CFO comments, updates shares)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, April 16 Danone reported strong
first quarter sales growth on Tuesday, supported by a boom in
demand for baby food in Asia, particularly in China, which made
up for weakness in southern Europe.
The world's largest yoghurt maker, with brands such as
Actimel and Activia, is the most exposed among big food groups
to the euro zone crisis. The jump in Danone's baby food sales in
Asia provides more evidence of how emerging markets are helping
big food firms to offset a consumer spending squeeze in Europe.
Danone, which competes with Nestle and Unilever
, achieved like-for-like sales growth of 5.6
percent in the quarter, beating a forecast of 4.2 percent based
on a company-compiled average of analysts' estimates.
At the baby food division, which makes up 22 percent of
group revenue, sales growth was 17.1 percent.
The company said the jump in sales in China was due partly
to the New Year's celebrations, which started in February, one
month later than in 2012. The Chinese stocked up on baby food in
January prior to the holiday when most stores are closed.
Finance chief Pierre Andre Terisse said the company planned
to beef up its baby nutrition activities in Asia.
"Demand is strong," he said. "We have to address that demand
and we need to build a portfolio as strong as possible."
The robust first quarter sales helped push Danone's shares
up sharply. By 0950 GMT, they were 3.25 percent higher, leading
gainers on the CAC-40 index of French blue-chips. The
stock touched 56.67 euros, its highest level since early 2008.
The shares trade at 17.4 times estimated 2013 earnings, at a
discount to Unilever's 18.9 times and Nestle's 18.4 times.
The company is under pressure from U.S. activist shareholder
Nelson Peltz to improve its performance.
WEAK DAIRY
Danone was cautious about prospects for a recovery in
Europe. Terisse said dairy sales in Europe would not improve
before the second half when new product launches and price cuts
in countries such as Spain would kick in.
He said there were some reassuring signs in southern Europe
as dairy volumes in Portugal had returned to growth and market
share had stabilised in Spain in terms of value from the fourth
quarter.
"Q1 sales remain fragile, particularly on dairy products,"
CM-CIC Securities analyst Francis Pretre said in a note. "Baby
food saved the quarter. We remain very cautious about the
recovery expected by the management from H2 and particularly for
2014."
Danone has said it will cut around 900 jobs to cope with the
downturn in southern Europe that is hurting its core dairy
business.
It is also focusing on product innovation, such as improving
recipes or launching new packaging such as the Ecolean
light-weight milk pouch in Portugal, to justify the premium its
dairy products command over private labels.
At Danone's dairy division, which makes up nearly 60 percent
of revenue, sales grew 0.7 percent in the quarter, a slowdown
from 1.3 percent growth in the fourth quarter of 2012.
This reflected a 0.5 rise in sales volumes and one less day
in the quarter when compared with the year-earlier period.
Conditions in Europe, where sales fell 5.1 percent, remained
difficult in the quarter, with trends similar to the fourth.
This included the effects of price cuts and promotions to
cope with falling demand, notably in Spain.
Total sales, which include the effects of foreign exchange
fluctuations, reached 5.34 billion euros ($6.99 billion), a
reported rise of 4.3 percent.
Danone kept its 2013 target for like-for-like sales growth
of at least 5 percent and for a decline of between 30 and 50
basis points in operating margin. It also reiterated it aimed to
return to strong, profitable organic growth next year.
The company, whose global brands also include Bledina baby
food and Evian and Volvic waters, kicks off the reporting season
for European food manufacturers, with Nestle reporting on April
18 and Unilever on April 25.
Trian Fund Management, Peltz's U.S. investment firm owning 1
percent of Danone, could not be immediately reached for comment.
($1 = 0.7643 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes and Jane Merriman)