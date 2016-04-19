* First-quarter sales up 3.5 pct vs forecast 3.2 pct
* Keeps full-year sales, profit goals
* Sees dairy improvement in second quarter
* Shares up 4 pct
(Adds CFO comments, shares, analyst)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, April 19 Danone on Tuesday
reported stronger than expected first-quarter sales and said it
was on track to deliver higher sales and profits this year
despite challenging conditions in Brazil and Russia.
The world's largest yoghurt maker, whose brands include
Actimel and Activia, reported a 3.5 percent increase in
first-quarter like-for-like revenue, on the back of robust baby
food sales in Asia, stronger dairy product demand in North
America and a better than expected performance at its water
division.
This beat a company-compiled average of analyst estimates of
3.2 percent like-for-like growth in group sales.
Danone's shares rose nearly 4 percent.
The company, which competes globally with Nestle
and Unilever, has had to cope with difficult market
conditions, including in Europe, plus the impact of food safety
scares in Asia.
Danone's first-quarter performance lagged its rivals, with
Unilever's first-quarter sales up 4.7 percent and Nestle
producing sales growth of 3.9 percent.
Emmanuel Faber, who took over as chief executive in October
2014, is trying to return Danone to profitable and sustainable
growth by 2020, reviewing its business in China and overhauling
its dairy division in Europe, where it has cut costs and
launched new products.
"We continue to view Danone as much more robust than in the
past and continue to see Danone 2020 as a coherent medium-term
strategy," Societe Generale analysts said in a note, referring
to Faber's growth plans.
Faber said the first-quarter performance included progress
on Danone's dairy agenda, with what he described as a
re-acceleration in the United States and sequential improvement
in Europe.
Sales of dairy products, which account for the bulk of the
group total, grew 2.3 percent in the first quarter. A 4.4
percent rise in prices outpaced a decline in volumes largely due
to Russia and Brazil, where growth is slowing.
In Europe, Danone said it was relaunching the Danonino,
Actimel and Activia brands, which will drive an improvement in
the second quarter and help to stabilise dairy sales in the
region by the end of the year.
Baby food sales rose 4.8 percent in the quarter, with sales
in China driven by demand for international brands of
ultra-premium baby food.
Finance chief Cecile Cabanis said a new tax on online baby
formula imports in China should not have a major impact on
demand as brand and product origin had more influence on
consumers.
The water business delivered growth of 3.9 percent, beating
expectations for 2 percent, thanks to strength in Europe, Latin
America and Asia, but excluding China where Danone is cutting
inventories of its Mizone drink.
Danone kept its 2016 target for like-for-like sales growth
of between 3 percent and 5 percent and an improved operating
margin from last year's 12.91 percent.
($1 = 0.8833 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Goodman and
Jane Merriman)