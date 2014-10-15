* Q3 like-for-like sales up 6.9 pct
* Q3 like-for-like baby food sales up 19.2 pct
* Keeps 2014 financial goals
(Adds details, CFO comments)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Oct 15 Danone posted a
better-than-expected 6.9 percent underlying rise in
third-quarter sales on Wednesday, helped by improving baby food
sales in Asia where the French food group is seeking to recover
from a health scare last year.
The world's largest yoghurt maker, whose brands include
Actimel and Activia, said it expected dairy sales in Europe,
which have been hurt by sluggish consumer demand, to stabilise
by the end of the year and that it was keeping its full-year
profit and sales forecasts.
"Despite a difficult economic and political climate during
the summer, notably with the Ukraine crisis, we are holding our
course and maintaining our targets," Chief Financial Officer
Pierre-Andre Terisse said on a conference call. "For the second
half, profitable growth will very clearly be back."
Third-quarter like-for-like sales rose to 5.416 billion
euros ($6.85 billion), with growth accelerating from 2.3 percent
in the second quarter. Baby food sales jumped 19.2 percent
like-for-like in the quarter, Danone added.
The performance beat the company-compiled average of analyst
estimates of 5.8 percent growth in group sales and a 15 percent
rise in baby food sales.
Danone's water and medical nutrition units also put in
strong performances but the dairy division, which makes the bulk
of group sales, lagged expectations, hit in particular by higher
milk prices in Russia and the Ukraine crisis.
Danone, which competes with Nestle and Unilever
, has been seeking to rebuild its position in China
after an infant formula product recall in Asia last year.
Terisse said the strong quarterly sales rise therefore came
partly from a favourable year-earlier comparison, with sales in
most of the Asian markets affected back to pre-crisis levels.
In China, which contributes 6 percent of group sales and was
hardest hit by the crisis, sales of Dumex infant formula
continued to lag expectations though demand for ultra-premium
brands was strong.
Danone makes 60 percent of revenue from dairy products, a
sector hit by a spike in milk prices and weak consumer spending
in austerity-hit Europe.
Danone's dairy sales rose 0.7 percent in the quarter, down
from 2.4 percent growth in the previous three months and lagging
market expectations of a 1.1 percent rise.
The performance reflected a 7.1 percent fall in sales
volumes, offset by a 7.8 percent rise in prices. The volume drop
came from price rises that started in the second half of 2013 in
response to higher-than-expected milk prices, particularly in
Russia, and from negative sales in Ukraine.
For 2014, Danone kept its targets of like-for-like sales
growth of 4.5-5.5 percent and an operating margin changing by no
more than 20 basis points from 13.19 percent last year.
(1 US dollar = 0.7908 euro)
(Editing by James Regan)