PARIS Oct 17 French food group Danone
said business conditions deteriorated further in southern Europe
in the third quarter, notably in recession-hit Spain and Italy,
hurting sales in its key dairy division.
The world's largest yoghurt maker, whose brands include
Actimel and Activia, said emerging markets remained solid and
momentum accelerated at its U.S. business, however, as it kept
its full-year outlook on Wednesday.
Danone, which warned in June of a hit to its profits this
year as Spanish consumers switch to cheaper brands, said
third-quarter sales rose 5 percent like-for-like to 5.257
billion euros ($6.85 billion).
This was broadly in line with the average estimate of 5.211
billion euros in a Reuters poll of 14 analysts.
For 2012, Danone kept a target of 5-7 percent like-for-like
sales growth. It reiterated that it expected its full-year
operating margin to decrease 0.5 percentage points to 14.2
percent.
