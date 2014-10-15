PARIS Oct 15 French food group Danone posted a better-than-expected 6.9 percent underlying rise in third-quarter sales on Wednesday, helped by improving baby food sales in Asia.

The world's largest yoghurt maker, whose brands include Actimel and Activia, said it expected dairy sales in Europe to stabilise by the end of the year and that it was keeping its full-year profit and sales forecasts.

Third-quarter like-for-like sales rose to 5.416 billion euros ($6.85 billion), with growth accelerating from 2.3 percent in the second quarter. Baby food sales jumped 19.2 percent like-for-like in the quarter, Danone added.

The performance beat the company-compiled average of analyst estimates of 5.8 percent growth in group sales and a 15 percent rise in baby food sales.

Danone has been seeking to rebuild its position in China after an infant formula product recall in Asia last year. It also makes 60 percent of its revenue from dairy products, a sector hit by a spike in milk prices and weak consumer spending in austerity-hit Europe.

For 2014, Danone kept its targets of like-for-like sales growth of 4.5-5.5 percent and an operating margin changing by no more than 20 basis points from 13.19 percent last year. (1 US dollar = 0.7908 euro) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)