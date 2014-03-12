By Martinne Geller
| LONDON, March 12
LONDON, March 12 Danone unveiled its
biggest ever dairy ad campaign on Wednesday, hoping to revive
sales growth of its top yogurt brand Activia by focusing on
global pop star Shakira, instead of specific health claims whose
permissibility varies by country.
The French food group will launch the campaign in 55
countries with print, outdoor and digital advertisements, as
well as television commercials featuring the Colombian singer's
new song.
"For the first time we are using a global celebrity so we
aim to have a global impact," Santiago Mier, the chief marketing
officer of Danone Dairy, told Reuters.
"It's different also in the way we communicate with people,
in a more modern and updated way," he added, declining to give
details on the cost of the campaign.
Earlier Activia ads featured American actress Jamie Lee
Curtis talking frankly about digestive health. While the younger
Shakira will not speak specifically about digestion, the tagline
is "feeling good starts from the inside".
Activia had global sales last year of about 2.5 billion
euros ($3.5 billion), roughly flat with the prior year.
Mier said emerging markets such as Brazil, Russia and China
were performing well, while markets in Europe were hurt by the
economic downturn.
In Switzerland, Danone can claim the "probiotic" cultures in
Activia "contribute to digestive comfort by reducing transit
time and bloating" though the European Union does not permit
such claims.
Danone is the world's biggest yogurt company, with 20
percent of a global retail market worth $80.4 billion a year,
according to Euromonitor International.
($1 = 0.7212 Euros)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Mark Potter)