* Danone says all divisions including Medical Nutrition key
* Higher debt could lead to credit rating "one notch" lower
* Company says earnings to be towards lower end of forecasts
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Dec 12 Danone said on Friday it
would keep its Medical Nutrition division, ending months of
speculation the world's largest yoghurt maker was trying to sell
its smallest business to raise cash for acquisitions.
The maker of Evian water and Activia yoghurt said the
division, which makes tube feeding products and baby food, was a
key part of its growth strategy despite earlier indications it
was ready to sell a business worth an estimated 4-5 billion
euros ($5-6.2 billion).
"Each of our core businesses - Fresh Dairy Products, Waters,
Early Life Nutrition and Medical Nutrition - has a role to
play," Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber said.
Board secretary Laurent Sacchi told Reuters: "We are keeping
this business."
Danone slightly adjusted its financial goals, guiding that
they would be towards the lower end of the previous target
range. Analysts said this was not surprising but shares dipped
1.7 percent to 54.45 euros by 1055 GMT.
A Medical Nutrition sale could have helped Danone focus on
baby food, dairy and bottled water and expand in emerging
markets to counter weak growth in Europe.
Danone could also have used proceeds to help fund a takeover
of U.S. infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Group
, a deal that sources have said it wants to pursue.
"Danone probably didn't get the amount it wanted and may
have been reluctant to have a big write-down on the asset given
it is valued around 4.5 billion euros on the books, according to
our estimates," Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox said.
Having invested around 3 billion euros in the last two
years in Asia and Africa, Danone cautioned that a rise in debt
could result in a "one-notch" drop in its credit rating.
Some analysts expressed relief that the company appeared not
to be planning more heavy spending.
"The retention of the Medical Nutrition might be seen by
some as negative," RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote. "However,
the more positive implication for us is that a major acquisition
appears less likely."
Danone bought the medical nutrition unit as part of the 12.3
billion euros acquisition of Dutch baby food company Numico in
2007. With 2013 sales of 1.3 billion, or 6.3 percent of group
sales, it is Danone's smallest business.
