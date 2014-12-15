Dec 15 S&P says:
* Danone SA outlook revised to negative from
stable on financial policy revision; ratings affirmed at 'A-/A-2
* The negative outlook reflects our view that the current
debt leverage combined with potentially challenging operating
conditions in some of Danone's markets, as well as integration
risks in conjunction with the company's strategy of continuing
in-fill acquisitions in emerging markets, could weigh negatively
on the intermediate financial risk profile, and, consequently,
the 'A-' rating
