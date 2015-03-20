March 20 Danske Bank

* Says as stated in its annual report the Board of Directors has decided to initiate a share buy-back programme of 5 billion Danish crowns ($715.94 million)

* Says using latest closing price, 29 million shares will be bought back, and programme will run from March 30 to December 31, 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9838 Danish crowns) (Reporting By Teis Jensen)