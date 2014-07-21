(Adds background on previous charges, how the case was uncovered)

COPENHAGEN, July 21 Denmark's public prosecutor for serious economic and international crime has brought an additional accusation against Danske Bank's mortgage unit Realkredit Danmark and one of its employees, the bank said on Monday.

It said the new allegation concerns insider information on a type of Danish adjustable mortgage loan called Flexlaan.

An employee at the mortgage unit is accused of giving insider information to an employee at Danske Bank's market division in August 2009 about a new mortgage bond, which was to be issued a few days later by Realkredit Danmark, the bank said.

Danske Bank said the new accusation concerns the same group of people that the prosecutor earlier this year said it was investigating over cases of alleged price manipulation in 2009.

Analysts have said they did not expect Danske Bank to take a big financial hit from the previous allegations, although its reputation could suffer.

Danske Bank said it had uncovered the new case in an internal investigation conducted at its own initiative and passed the results on to the authorities.

