COPENHAGEN, March 13 A Danish prosecutor has dropped accusations of unlawful disclosure of inside information against Danske Bank's mortgage unit, the head of the business said on Friday.

An employee in the mortgage unit, Realkredit Danmark, had been accused in July 2014 of giving insider information to an employee of Danske Bank's market division.

The accusation, which concerned a bond issue in 2009, followed another investigation into alleged price manipulation in Danske Bank.

Realkredit Danmark Chief Executive Carsten Nøddebo Rasmussen said in a press release that both the insider information and price manipulation accusations had now been dropped.

There was no immediate comment from the office of Denmark's public prosecutor for serious economic and international crime. (Reporting By Alexander Tange; Editing by Keith Weir)