COPENHAGEN Feb 13 The impact of negative
interest rates in Denmark has started to trickle through to the
real economy as Danske Bank announced on Friday that
several thousand of its business clients would now have to pay
to deposit their cash.
The country's largest bank said it would negotiate
individual rates with the wealthiest of its business clients
although did not say who the clients could be, what rates they
would pay and from when.
"Typically, this is more professional customers with bigger
deposits that we'll make individual agreements with," Danske
Bank head of press relations Kenni Leth said, adding that 4
percent of the bank's business clients would be affected.
The central bank has slashed rates an unprecedented four
times in four weeks to -0.5 percent, effectively charging
commercial banks to park their money with it.
Chief Executive Thomas Bergen raised the prospects of
charging some clients for deposits during an earnings call last
week, although he said Danske would try to avoid doing that with
ordinary customers.
"We really want to avoid that. That would be too much for me
and for society," he told a conference call.
Leth reiterated that sentiment but added the bank was
"following the market closely and will act accordingly".
FIH Erhversbank, a smaller Danish Bank, said last week both
of its retail and business clients would have to pay a rate of
0.5 percent on their regular accounts as of March 2015.
