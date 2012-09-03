COPENHAGEN, Sept 3 Denmark's biggest bank by
market capitalisation, Danske Bank, said on Monday
it was planning to issue a U.S. dollar bond of at least $500
million to shore up its capital ratios.
It said the bond would have a maturity of up to 30 years and
would also contain an option to prepay at par five years after
issuance.
"The bond loan forms part of Danske Bank's adjustment of its
capital structure to future capital requirements for banks in
Europe," Danske Bank said.
The bank said that, starting next week, it would meet
investors in Asia and Europe ahead of the issue.
