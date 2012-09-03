COPENHAGEN, Sept 3 Denmark's biggest bank by market capitalisation, Danske Bank, said on Monday it was planning to issue a U.S. dollar bond of at least $500 million to shore up its capital ratios.

It said the bond would have a maturity of up to 30 years and would also contain an option to prepay at par five years after issuance.

"The bond loan forms part of Danske Bank's adjustment of its capital structure to future capital requirements for banks in Europe," Danske Bank said.

The bank said that, starting next week, it would meet investors in Asia and Europe ahead of the issue.

